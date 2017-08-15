Foxwoods Resort Casino unveils new “Thrill Tower”

Foxwoods Resort Casino has unveiled two new attractions inside their new Thrill Tower at Foxwoods, opening later this summer.

The two new rides, the Sky Drop and the Sky Launch, will offer riders a unique and thrilling experience inside the tower, which is currently under construction on the resort property.

Sky Drop will take four riders at a time to the top of the Thrill Tower before dropping them 120 feet back down to the bottom in a free-fall. The ride uses a state-of-the-art magnetic breaking system to ensure a safe, yet intense free-fall experience.

Sky Launch will launch two riders, sitting back-to-back, from the ground to the top of the tower, and then back down again at a fast rate of speed, giving passengers a soaring-like sensation.

“At Foxwoods, our mission is to reimagine the modern resort casino,” said Jason Guyot, Vice President Resort Operations & Development at Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Thrill Tower at Foxwoods offers guests the chance to experience an unforgettable and truly unique moment, which is exactly what guests expect when they walk through our doors. The addition of these outdoor adventure attractions represent a significant development in a larger strategy to separate from the competition with bold, innovative property offerings.”

Back in June, Foxwoods announced the opening of their new HighFlyer Zipline, sending riders at a top speed of 60 miles per hour from the top of the 33-story Fox Tower to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center.

Thrill Tower at Foxwoods will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Foxwoods did not announce an exact completion date on the Thrill Tower.