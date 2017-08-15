× Man from Enfield’s ‘most wanted’ list captured in Granville, Mass.

GRANVILLE, Mass. – A man from Enfield’s “most wanted” list has been captured by police in Granville, Massachusetts.

On Monday, police in Granville, Mass said they received information from Enfield Police that Craig Powell, a man on their “most wanted” list, was possibly staying at Prospect Mountain Campground.

Police said officers went to the campground and found Powell, who was safely placed under arrest and was taken to the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow, Mass.

He was charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

He is currently being held as a fugitive from justice until his extradition to Connecticut can be arranged.