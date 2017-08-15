Meriden Police: Child called 911 after woman found passed out in running car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Terrifying moments for one 9-year-old girl in Meriden as she called police about her mother.

She was forced to call police because her mother was allegedly under the influence and couldn't drive her car.

911 OPERATOR: How old are you?

CALLER: I am nine.

911 OPERATOR: You are 9-years-old?

CALLER: :Yes.

CALLER: *Screaming illegible

911 OPERATOR: What were you just yelling about?

CALLER: My mom was hitting the gas pedal, but the car's in park.

911 OPERATOR: Ok why is she trying to hit the gas pedal?

CALLER: I don't know she's like sleeping.

Police say 39-year-old Kristi Teardo was found in the driver's seat of car with the engine still running. They believe she crashed the car at some point but both her and the 9-year-old were not injured.

Police say Teardo had no clothes on from the waist down and they found items in the car that led them to believe she was under the influence of some sort of substance.

Teardo is facing charges --- including risk of injury to a minor and driving under the influence. She's being held on a $40,000 bond.