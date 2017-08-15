Montville police search for missing man

MONTVILLE — Police Department want to know the whereabouts of a missing Montville man.

Bryan Kiggans , 29, was reported missing on May 4. Bryan was last seen in the Norwich area.

Bryan has three tattoos: four stars behind his right ear, ‘Faith’ on his left wrist and ‘Loyalty’ on his right forearm.

Anyone who thinks they may know the whereabouts of Bryan, or anyone who may have any information is asked to please contact Officer Moorehead at the Montville Police Department 860-848-7510 x125 or email Kmoorehead@montvillepolice.org .

All calls and emails will remain confidential.