Murphy continues walk across the state

SOUTHINGTON -- Senator Chris Murphy continued his 'Walk Across Connecticut' tour on Tuesday, stopping in Middletown, Meriden, Southington, Wolcott, and Waterbury.

The senator began his trek near the Rhode Island border on Sunday, walking approximately 25 miles per day and talking to residents along the way. He is ending each day with a pop-up town hall meeting.

"This is all about me getting a better handle on what people want me to be doing in Washington," said Sen. Murphy. "I can sit in my office and wait for people to call me and to write me, but I want to go out and see people, talk to people proactively, and that's what I'm doing."

The senator will end his walk on Thursday in Danbury.