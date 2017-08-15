× Police: Pair arrested with one-pot meth lab on I-84 in Vernon

VERNON — Police said they arrested two people during a traffic stop in Vernon after seizing items consistent with being used in a “one-pot” methamphetamine lab from their car.

On Monday at around 5:30 p.m., police said they were conducting a traffic stop on I-84 west in Vernon when they saw a speeding and swerving grey Mitsubishi Galant.

Police stopped the Mitsubishi in the area of exit 65 and while talking to the two people inside, police determined that drugs were possibly in the car.

Police said the driver, Jennifer Jette, gave them permission to search her car and their search found marijuana, prescription amphetamines and suboxone sublingual film, which were not in their proper containers.

Police said they also found items consistent with being used in a “one-pot” methamphetamine lab. They seized muriatic acid, lye, camping fuel, a hot plate, lithium batteries and other items used to cook meth, all if which had been recently bought, and about 12.5 grams of cut-up pseudoephedrine pills.

Police arrested Jette, 33, of Attleboro, Massachusetts and Jay Waterman, 33, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on multiple drug charges. Jette was also charged with speeding and failure to drive in a proper lane.

Jette was released after posting a $10,000 bail and Waterman was released after posting a $5,000 bail. Both are scheduled to appear in court on August 30.