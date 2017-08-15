Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Pluto is a precious 4-month-old ginger kitten.

He has a 1/6 heart murmur, so he needs a family who will understand how to monitor it with his vet going forward.

Pluto and his siblings were found with upper respiratory infections and were stubborn about weaning and eating on their own, which is why he has been with the Humane Society longer than your average kitten.

For more information on Pluto or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.

The CT Humane Society will be putting on a Diamond in the Ruff dinner and auction fundraiser on September 16. The fundraiser will include a multi-course meal with drinks, live and silent auctions, music, a photo booth, and puppies greeting guests. Tickets are on sale at CThumane.org.