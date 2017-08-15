× Police search for wanted Torrington woman

TORRINGTON – The Torrington Police Department is attempting to locate 47-year-old Dhana D. Ryan.

On August 8, police said they saw Ryan sitting in a car in the parking lot of Citgo Gas station on South Main Street in Torrington. Officers made an attempt to take Ryan into custody on outstanding arrest warrants.

Ryan fled from the police and, in the process, struck and injured an officer with her car, according to the authorities.

Anyone with information on Dhana D. Ryan or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department. You may also leave a message on their Facebook page.