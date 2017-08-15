Police searching for the owner(s) of 2 dogs abandoned at Glastonbury dog park

GLASTONBURY – Police are searching for the owner of two dogs that were abandoned earlier this week.

On Sunday night, a German Shepherd was found abandoned at the Glastonbury Dog Park on Welles Street. On Monday morning, another German Shepherd was found at the same park.

Both dogs are currently being cared for by Glastonbury Animal Control and an investigation is underway to determine who may have left these dogs at the park.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Glastonbury Animal Control at 860-633-7227.