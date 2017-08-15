Recipe: Connecticut style lobster roll

[ooyala code=”NwaXdhYzE6sAkTUcFSAsduqg2T7zZmOw” player_id=”3c1df42a0ea4920b9489cfaaf8aec88″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”U1YjUyOne3j1WfsytePVfLsfve

HARTFORD – This recipe will serve approximately 4 people.

Ingredients:

4 lbs. lobster

3 tsp. of clarified butter

4 fresh brioche buns

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add white vinegar to the water. Once the pot is boiling non-stop, add the lobsters and make sure that they are submerged in the water.

Boil the lobsters for 10 min and they will turn from dark brown to red in color. Drain the water and let cool for 15-20 min. Proceed to shuck all the meat out of the shell.

Prepare clarified butter in a 12 inch frying pan until it is fully melted and add herbs. Drop in the lobster meat and coat evenly in the herbed butter toss until just hot do not overcook around 2 min max.