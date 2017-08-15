× School bus driver for Wethersfield arrested after child was left on bus

GLASTONBURY — Police have arrested a Wethersfield school bus driver in connection with a 6 year old that was left on the bus in June.

Police arrested Guillermo Garcia, 34, of East Hartford and charged him with risk of injury and second degree reckless endangerment.

Police said Garcia was driving a bus for Access Transportation which provided transportation for a Wethersfield summer school program. On June 29, police said he was driving students from to their homes in Wethersfield. Police said Garcia did not drop off a 6-year-old on the bus and returned to Glastonbury, not realizing the boy was still on board. The boy was discovered 30 minutes later by another Access Transportation employee. Police said the boy was not injured.

Bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.