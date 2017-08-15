Showers Tuesday, with a high near 80; Less humid tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a shower or two. It doesn’t look like a washout, but some computer models have showers popping up at times during the day. Temperatures will approach the 80 degree mark.

Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful with lots of sun, warm summer temperatures (80s) and falling humidity.

We bring in a chance for rain on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Some projections keep showers around on Saturday, but they all clear things out by Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, chance shower or two. High: Low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, falling humidity. High: Mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, clouds may stay increasing late-day. High: Low-mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. High: Near 80.

Saturday: Showers and storms likely. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80s.

