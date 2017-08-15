× Staff member at Litchfield residential treatment facility arrested for sexual assault

LITCHFIELD — Police arrested a staff member at a residential treatment facility for teen girls Tuesday in connection with charges including fourth degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Ulusys Alvarez, 24, of Waterbury, was charged with impairing the morals of a minor, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, possession of child pornography, and fourth degree sexual assault.

Police said in April, they were called to the Touchstone Residential Treatment Facility for a complaint of a 15-year-old girl who alleged sexual abuse from a staff member. Touchstone is a treatment program serving girls between 12 and 18 years old committed to the custody of DCF.

Alvarez posted $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 29.