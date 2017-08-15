× State ranked at bottom of list of where to retire

Wallet-Hub released its list for the best and worst places to spend your post-career years, and the state fared poorly.

The study said that Florida, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa and Colorado were the top 5 states to retire to stating that they have the best affordability and options for health care and other services.

Rhode Island, Alaska, District of Columbia, Hawaii and Connecticut were in the bottom 5.

Connecticut was ranked 49 out of 50 states in affordability, despite being in the top 15 for quality of life and health care. The company said, “The data set ranges from cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to availability of recreational activities.”