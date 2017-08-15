× Trumbull police issue Silver Alert for 65-year-old woman missing for a week

TRUMBULL — Trumbull Police Department issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a 65-year-old woman, who has been missing for about one week.

Police said Beverly Bisch, who lives in Stern Village in Trumbull, was last seen at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8 at the Bridgeport Railroad Station where she was dropped off there by a friend. Ms. Bisch said that she intended to visit an friend in New York City. However, police have been unable to determine her exact destination.

Bisch is a white female, approximately 5’6” tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a T-shirt and blue, white and pink sneakers. She uses a walker to assist her and has cardiac and diabetic medical issues.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or may have seen Ms. Bisch, please the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665.

tern Village is a residential housing complex located on Hedgehog Road in Trumbull, which has a large elderly population.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.