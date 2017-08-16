Five juveniles arrested in West Haven stolen car crash

WEST HAVEN — Connecticut State Police arrested five New Haven juveniles on Wednesday morning, in connection with a crash in West Haven that involved a stolen Jeep SUV.

The officers pursuit of the stolen, red, 2004 Jeep Wrangler began on interstate 95 north near exit 34 in Milford, police said. Stratford police officers broke off the pursuit near exit 36.

State troopers observed the stolen Jeep traveling north of exit 37 in Milford and were engaged in a high-speed pursuit.

Police said when state troopers exited the highway at exit 43, the Jeep was found involved in a single-car crash into a wood beam guide rail on Campbell Avenue. The five juveniles were seen fleeing the vehicle by foot.

Police said they were able to locate and take the five juveniles into custody. Their ages range from 13 to 17 years old.

All five were evaluated at Yale New Haven Hospital for minor injuries related to the crash.

Police said all five were charged with interfering with police and larceny in the third degree. The driver of the stolen vehicle was also charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, evading the scene of an accident, and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

They are scheduled to appear at New Haven Juvenile Court on August 28.