× Hamden police issue second Silver Alert in 3 weeks for missing girl

HAMDEN — Police issued a second Silver Alert early Thursday morning for two sisters who went missing the first time less than three weeks ago before they returned home.

Police said Rebecca Hernandez, 12, and her 9-year-old sister went missing early Wednesday.

After 2 a.m. Wednesday, police told FOX61 the 9-year-old has returned home, but Rebecca is still missing. Rebecca has brown hair and eyes, is 4’10” tall, weighs 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-230-4000.

On July 27, the pair took off in their mother’s car. Their mother told police that Rebecca had driven her car before without her permission. Around midnight Thursday, police were called to their home on Windsor Road and discovered the younger girl returned home. Hamden Mayor Curt Leng said the 9-year-old had been dropped off a few houses away from her own. The 12-year-old told her that she loved her and instructed her to go home. Rebecca then left again in an Altima along with 3 unknown males who were also in the car, according to the girl.

Late Friday morning, the family was reunited and left the Hamden Police Department together. Both girls were unharmed, according to police.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

41.383878 -72.902606