HARTFORD — Hartford Police is looking for the parents of a wandering 2-year-old.

Police say that the 2-year-old girl was found wandering in the area of Shultas Place.

2yo H/F found wandering alone on Shultas Place. HPD engaged in door to door search for parents. pic.twitter.com/RxVwFJbmW0 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) August 16, 2017

The search for the girl’s parents have been going on for about 3 hours.

The child is safe and healthy with Hartford Police and DCF.

Police are not identifying the child.

Child is safe & healthy with HPD Detectives and DCF. The search for parent approaching 3 hours. Child too young to say her name. pic.twitter.com/L5m9nOqNnz — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) August 16, 2017