Hartford Yard Goats to host inaugural G.O.A.T. Brew Fest at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD — The Hartford Yard Goats will be hosting their first ever Brew Fest at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Saturday, October 21st.

The “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) Brew Festival will be benefiting the Yard Goats foundation, which is a Connecticut based non-profit organization dedicated to produce social, educational, and scholarship opportunities for the youth in surrounding communities.

The festival will take place from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., and the beer sampling will take place during the same time with a general admission ticket. It also includes a collectible sample mug!

Tickets are available for purchase by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. All guests must be 21 years or older to attend this event.

Some breweries who signed up early include Ballast Point Brewing Co., Goose Island, Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, Long Trail, Shebeen Brewing Company and These Guys Brewing Company with more expected to join the roster.

You can read more about the event, where to buy tickets, or how to sign up your local brewery here.