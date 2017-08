× Medical examiner rules death of 3-year-old in Stafford a homicide

STAFFORD — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled that the death of a 3-year-old in Stafford is a homicide due to acute methadone intoxication.

Back on April 22nd, State Police responded to the house at 22 Old Birch Road in Stafford for the reported “untimely” death.

The OCME says the child is being identified as Leon Lapierre.

There’s no word yet on any charges or arrests.