Murphy walks across state to Newtown Wednesday

HARTFORD – Democratic Senator Chris Murphy will host a town hall meeting in Newtown following his fourth day of walking acros sthe state Wednesday. Murphy plans to make it to Edmond Town Hall in Newtown by 6:30 p.m.. Members of the public are invited to attend the town hall meeting.

On Wednesday, Murphy is walking through Waterbury, Middlebury, and Southbury before ending in Newtown.

The senator began his trek near the Rhode Island border on Sunday, walking approximately 25 miles per day and talking to residents along the way. He is ending each day with a pop-up town hall meeting.

Murphy will end his walk on Thursday in Danbury.