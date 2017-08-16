× Owner: Woodbury cafe probed in death of Berman’s wife was closed that day

WOODBURY — The owner of a Woodbury restaurant being investigated by alcohol regulators in connection with the car crash that killed the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman said the business was closed the day she died.

Carole Peck, owner of the Good News Cafe in Woodbury, tells the Hartford Courant that the restaurant is not open on Tuesdays. She said she told investigators that Katherine Berman must have been somewhere else before the crash that killed her May 9.

Officials say Berman died from blunt force trauma and drowning. The death was ruled an accident.

Another driver, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, was also killed when his vehicle was rear-ended by Berman’s.