× PD: Naugatuck robbery foiled after retired cop recognizes fake gun

NAUGATUCK— An 18-year-old was arrested after attempting a robbery with a fake handgun on Tuesday, according to police.

Police were dispatched to Linden Park in the morning but arrested Derrick Wilson of Naugatuck later that night. Police were alerted of a suspicious male on North Main Street, where they located Wilson and recovered the fake gun. Wilson was questioned and confessed to attempting a robbery in Linden Park, police said.

The victim was a 74-year-old retired police officer who told police a man walked up behind him, grabbed him by the shoulder and turned him around. Wilson allegedly said to the victim, “give me your money,” and pointed a silver handgun at him.

The victim told police that he recognized the gun wasn’t real and tried to knock it out of Wilson’s hand with an umbrella. Wilson took off from Linden Park immediately.

Wilson was charged with attempted robbery in the first degree, possession of a facsimile handgun, and breach of peace. He is being held on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.