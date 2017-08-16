Person hit by train in NY causes delays for commuters on New Haven line

PORT CHESTER, NY– A person hit by a train in New York has caused delays for train riders in Connecticut, according to Metro-North Railroad.

There is no word on the extent of injuries to the person struck by the train.

The New Haven Metro-North line service between Rye and Greenwich is experiencing delays of up 30 to 40 minutes. Commuters at Rye and Port Chester, New York, and Greenwich intending to travel east will have to board a westbound train to Harrison to catch a train for eastbound service, Metro-North Railroad said.

Riders are advised to listen for announcements at their station.