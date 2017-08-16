× Powerball drawing Wednesday night; Jackpot up to $430 million

If you’re feeling unsure about your stock picking abilities, there’s a Powerball drawing at 11 pm ET for a prize estimated to be worth $430 million.

The Powerball prize pool has been building since June 10. But the odds of winning this lottery are extremely low — just one in 292 million.

The drawings can be seen on WCCT Channel 20.

