Sports cars owned by J. Geils to be auctioned Saturday

MONTEREY, Calif. — Looking for a ride with a little rock and roll history?

This weekend, a collection of cars owned by the late rock star J. Geils will be auctioned off to the highest bidders at the 2017 Mecum Daytime Auction in Monterey, California.

John “J.” Geils died in April. He lived in Groton Mass.



The collection includes five cars and three motorcycles. According to the auctioneers, the cars include a 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 , a 1967 Lancia Flaminia 2.8 3C, a 1967 Fiat Dino Spyder a 1983 Benelli 900 SEI , a 1976 MV Agusta 125 SS and a 1970 Ducati 350 Desmo . Five of Geils’ personal racing suits will also be auctioned off. Not all of the vehicles are pristine. One car has damage to the front end, and another is missing a motor, wheels and some body work.

Whether you’re an avid listener of ‘70s and ‘80s iconic rock music or a devotee of the fine automotive art that has come from some of the most respected Italian automakers, this collection knocks it out of the park.

The other collections will also be auctioned off starting Thursday. Portions of the auction will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network with a live stream of the entire auction presented at Mecum.com. The auction will take place at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa, in Monterey.

The J. Geils Band was founded in 1967 in Worcester, Massachusetts, while Geils was studying at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

The band’s first big hit “Love Stinks,” a rant against unrequited love, was the title song on their 1980 album.

Their song “Centerfold,” from the album “Freeze Frame” was released in 1981 and eventually charted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in February 1982. It stayed there for six weeks and was featured on MTV.