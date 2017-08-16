Stamford vigil held against violence in Charlottesville

STAMFORD— A community vigil to stand against the violence and hatred demonstrated in Charlottesville, Virginia is being held in Stamford.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan, and Darien are leading the vigil, held in partnership with the Interfaith Council of Southwestern Connecticut.

The United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan, and Darien and the Jewish Relations Council released the following statement:

On behalf of the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien and the Jewish Community Relations Council, we are shocked and dismayed by news of the white supremacist rally and violence in Charlottesville, VA this weekend. According to reports, statements by white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other far-right groups included echoes of some of the worst times in our history. Attendees are quoted as stating “Jews will not replace us” and “Heil Trump;” along with “One people, one nation, end immigration,” “blood and soil,” and “white lives matter.” T-shirts pictured in the media bore quotes from Adolf Hitler. The hate spilled over into violence, and at least one individual was killed and 19 were injured when a man drove a car into a group of counter-protesters. The messages of anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia combined with violence strike at our community as they do at people of color, immigrants, and individuals of good will throughout our country. They remind us that we cannot stand idly by in the face of hatred and that the Jewish community must be united with all communities to work against anti-Semitism, racism and discrimination in all its forms. As we mourn the loss of life and pray that calm will be restored, we endeavor to be among the many Americans who work together to prove that our country can rise above this to fulfill its promise of being a nation that, in the words of George Washington, grants “to bigotry no sanction and to persecution no assistance. We will continue to work with local community leaders and call on all our public officials to condemn this hatred and violence in the strongest possible terms.