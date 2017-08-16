× Suspect steals pickup truck, drags woman in New London

NEW LONDON — Officials said a suspect stealing a pickup truck, dragged the woman who owns it in New London

New London Fire Department Battalion Chief Ed Sargent said a 43-year-old woman was putting a table she just bought at Home Goods on her pickup truck at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on 351 N. Frontage Rd.

As she was getting it onto the bed of the truck, an unidentified male suspect suddenly jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, said Sargent. She was thrown to the ground and dragged a little ways before the truck got away.

Sargent said EMS responded and the woman was transported by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police arrived and began conducting an investigation. As of now, they have not located the suspect or the truck.