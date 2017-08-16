× USDA recalls salad bowls due to incorrect gluten-free label

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling thousands of chicken Caesar salad products sold at supermarkets throughout New England and New York state due to misbranding.

The USDA recalled more than 1,700 pounds of chicken Caesar salad bowls made by the New Jersey-based company Missa Bay LLC. According to the USDA, the products are labeled gluten-free. However, officials say croutons in the salad bowls are made with wheat which contains gluten.

The salad bowls were shipped to Cumberland Farms stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. Mislabeled salads have a must-use date of Aug. 16.