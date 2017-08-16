Warm and dry today and tomorrow, more rain in the forecast for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful with lots of sun, warm summer temperatures (80s) and falling humidity.

We bring in a chance for rain on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for a lingering shower or storm on Saturday but most of the time looks dry. Sunday will be brighter and warmer with less humidity.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, falling humidity. High: Upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, clouds may stay increasing late-day. High: Low 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid with areas of rain developing. High: 70s to near 80 degrees.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, less humid. warm. High: Upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Near 90.

