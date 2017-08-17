4 people arrested following burglary in Watertown, 911 tapes released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERTOWN -- Watertown police say they've arrested 4 people in connection to a burglary that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 2 p.m., a homeowner in the area of Buckingham Street and White Street came home and found a Blue Ford Explorer parked in the driveway. Officers responded to the report of a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived on scene, they surrounded the residence and found that the back door had been kicked in.

Officers found one man exiting the residence and found three other people hiding inside the house.

The house was left in utter disarray with items all over the house. A safe had been smashed open and copper pipes had been cut out of the basement. Water from the cut pipes had begun to fill the basement. Other items were piled up in the house, ready to be loaded into the explorer. Multiple burglar's tools, gloves, pry bars, and saws were found inside the home, brought by the suspects.

When police searched the car, they found a small amount of crack cocaine as well as an empty heroin bad, a needle, and six crack pipes.

Police examined evidence and connected the 4 suspects to another burglary on Bunker Hill Road on August 13th. Charges in that case are pending.

Police arrested the following:

Phillip Santelle, 29, of Seymour

William Gibson, 29, of Waterbury

Krystine Gilbert, 27, of Bridgeport

Katryana Freberg, 23, of Torrington

The charges for all four are Burglary and Criminal mischief. All four were held on bonds and were arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday.