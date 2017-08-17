× DEEP: two state swimming areas closed due to bacteria

SHELTON–Two state parks have closed their swimming areas due to water quality concerns, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Indian Wells State Park in Shelton is closed for swimmers because of high bacteria counts. DEEP officials said the water quality is being retested on August 23 and the results are expected on August 24.

Kettletown State Park in Southbury is also closed for swimming due to blue green algae. It is unclear if the water will be retested at this time.