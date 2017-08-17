‘Distracted walking’ ban proposed in Stamford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Drivers aren't the only ones to pay the price for texting or talking. A new proposal in Stamford could mean a fine for using an electronic device while crossing the street.

It's aimed at stopping distracted walking.

If the bill is passed, it would be illegal to talk, text or even use headphones on a mobile device while crossing the street. Stamford would become one of the first cities in the U.S. with this kind of law.

A similar law was passed in Honolulu, Hawaii, last month where, if caught, it carries a $30 fine.

There would be an exception for 911 emergency calls.

According to the National Governors Highway Safety Association, pedestrian fatalities rose more than 10% last year with close to 6,000 people killed.

There were mixed comments on Facebook:

Erin P. writes, "I have seen videos of people bumping into things all the way to getting seriously hurt, all because their faces were in their phones. So I think it is a smart thing to have in place." Brian D. said, "Thank goodness we live in a nanny state where the government wants to intervene in and control every aspect of our lives."

There are still plenty of political hoops to jump through but it is possible to see something happen with this by the fall.