Friday forecast: Rain, showers through the day

After a beautiful day with lots of sun and low humidity, get ready for a complete 180 tomorrow. Friday will feature clouds and high humidity along with showers and thunderstorms.

Clouds will increase later tonight with the chance for a pre-dawn shower. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s along with a big boost in the humidity overnight.

Friday morning looks wet with scattered downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. There may be a little break in the action where not much is going on. Then in the afternoon another round of showers and storms will fire up. There is a slight risk of severe weather but that threat would be isolated and not widespread. With the clouds and occasional rain temperatures will only rise into the 70s.

While a shower could linger into early Saturday (especially in eastern CT), the latest trend has been to move the rain out faster. This would mean a partly cloudy, warm day with highs in the mid-upper 80s. The humidity will drop as the day progresses leading to a mostly sunny, pleasant Sunday.

Of course, the big solar eclipse is on Monday, and the good news is that it looks like we’ll have abundant sunshine that day! Hopefully any clouds stay away from blocking out the sun at all.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, chance pre-dawn shower. Becoming more humid. Low: mid-upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low 80s.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms (more numerous in the morning). Mostly cloudy, very humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Saturday: Chance for a shower early in the morning. Partly cloudy, warm, slowly turning less humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Near 90.

Tuesday: Warm and turning more humid with the chance for a late-day shower or storm. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Humid with rain likely. High: Mid 80s.

