Home of Distinction – Hardie Building

SOUTHINGTON -- The FOX61 Home of Distinction features a home that will display the latest materials, designs and decorating trends.

The home is currently under construction in Southington by Lovely Development.

One element of this home is it's durable and stylish siding. The James Hardie siding is made to look and feel like wood or cedar, without all the maintenance of actual wood or cedar. The finish is baked-on-paint, which comes in 25 colors and doesn't require yearly retouches.

Tours of the home are opening in September and will benefit Bread for Life. Visitors will have the opportunity to see and touch all the materials used.