Judge orders dog owner to pay attack victim $130,000 

WATERBURY — A judge has ordered a Connecticut dog owner to pay more than $130,000 to a girl bitten by the pet in 2014.

The Republican-American reports that court records show that the dog owned by Heather Lopez bit 10-year-old Lynn Tompkins at her Waterbury home. She did not tease, torment or abuse the dog before the attack.

Lynn, who is now 13, was hospitalized after the attack with a gash on her face, a hole in her forehead and a tear in her earlobe.

Court documents show the girl has facial scarring and is in therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

The decision was issued against Lopez on Aug. 9.