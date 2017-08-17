× New Fairfield father to be deported today

HARTFORD – A New Fairfield father will be deported to Guatemala today after losing the fight to stay in this country.

Joel Colindres, 33, came to the United States in 2004 through a legal provisional waiver. He got married to his wife, Samantha Colindres, in 2010. The two of them now live in New Fairfield with their 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

“He’s the best father, he’s patient, he’s kind, he’s giving, he’s the most amazing man who inspires me daily with his faith my life wouldn’t be what it is without him,” Samantha said. She explained her husband was granted a stay last year, but in just the last few months he received little info from the immigration offices about his case.

“We went for May 25 for our check in hopes to hear the stay would be renewed, we were told to come back in two weeks they did not have the file,” she said. Samantha went on to say that when they returned two weeks later they were told again to come back.

It was on July 20 when they returned yet again and were issued a letter stating Joel must leave the country and return to Guatemala by August 17th. Samantha said this notice came despite their years of efforts to get him citizenship.

The ‘Save Joel Colindres’ Facebook page posted Wednesday evening that they had “exhausted all legal routes in this battle and Joel must deport the country tomorrow.”

The Facebook post states that not all hope is lost because Colindres still has a pending motion that, if approved, could bring him back. At the bare minimum though he will be away for 8 months if not more.

They also mentioned in the post that the reason he is not seeking sanctuary in a church is because it could drastically impair his path to citizenship down the road. Disobeying the court order could make Colindres a criminal fugitive and hurt all efforts they have already put forth.