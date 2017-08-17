× Parents of Newtown victims want to know if teachers had keys

HARTFORD — Lawyers for the parents of two children killed in the Newtown school tragedy are demanding to see evidence that two slain teachers had access to keys that could have been used to lock their classroom doors.

The attorneys filed motions in Danbury Superior Court this week asking a judge to allow them to examine two folders that are in state police custody. Newtown’s lawyers say the folders were in the classrooms of Victoria Soto and Lauren Rousseau and contained keys on the day of the shooting.

The request comes in a wrongful death lawsuit by the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner against Newtown for alleged inadequate security measures. Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

The town’s lawyers deny the allegations.