× Police: Danbury 15-year-old charged with murder

DANBURY — Police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged in the death of an 18-year-old man who was found with fatal injuries next to his vehicle earlier this month.

Danbury police said Ronald Massagli was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony murder and other offenses. He was taken to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said officers had responded to a report of suspicious activity on Aug. 5. They found Gabriel Bara-Bardo alone and unconscious in the road next to his car.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled that Bara-Bardo’s cause of death was complications following blunt impact to the head and neck. His death was ruled a homicide.

It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if the suspect is being represented by an attorney.

Police say more arrests are expected.