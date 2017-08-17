Powerball Jackpot rises to $510 million; No jackpot winner pulled last night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Powerball Jackpot is on the rise again after nobody won the grand prize in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 09-15-43-60-64 and the Powerball was 4.

According to the Powerball website, the top prize in Saturday night's drawing has grown to an estimated $510 million.

While nobody won the top prize, a ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Connecticut, according to the CT Lottery website.

The Powerball prize pool has been building since June 10 but the odds of winning this lottery are extremely low -- just one in 292 million.

Saturday's drawing can be seen on WCCT at 11 p.m.