State police need help in identifying a Good Samaritan

MIDDLETOWN — State Police are trying to find a Good Samaritan, and they need your help to do it.

They say the person was one of two who stopped to help remove a driver from a car following an accident/fire on Route 9 back on July 16th.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Route 9 southbound in the area of exit 12. When troopers arrived, they found a 2007 gray infinity that was fully engulfed in flames. Two men, who witnessed the crash, had also stopped and were attempting to remove the driver from the car.

The trooper had his fire extinguisher going as the men pulled the driver to safety.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. State Police say the minor injuries was due to the actions of the two men who stopped to help the trooper with the accident and fire.

At this time, only one of those men who helped that evening has been identified.

State Police are seeking help in identifying the second individual so that he can be formally thanked and recognized for his selfless act that evening.

If you have any information as to the identity of the second Good Samaritan, please call Trooper Swokla at 860-398-2100.

CSP needs help ID'ing man who helped remove the driver from the car at an accident/car fire on Rt. 9. Any info call Troop F (860)398-2100 pic.twitter.com/5jNSkxvDJr — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 17, 2017