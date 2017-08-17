Street sense for watching the eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It seems everyone is ringing in on the cosmic event of this century, the approaching solar eclipse.

In Hartford, Travelers Insurance Company is even offering advice for what's to come on Monday. With millions of drivers on the road as the eclipse passes across the country, Chris Hayes, a Second Vice President for Risk Control and Transportation Services at Travelers said it won't be texting that is the reason for distracted motorists on Monday.

"A full eclipse that traverses the United States is a once in a century event," Hayes said. "So your natural inclination is you are going to want to check that out and it is a good idea to do that when you're not driving." With so many people likely fixed on the skies above this August 21st Hayes added, "just use good common sense on getting through the day... be ready for it and expect it."