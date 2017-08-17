Today will be nice, but showers and high humidity return tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday will bring lots of sun, low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clouds will return on Thursday night as a warm front approaches. This will bring back the humidity and provide a trigger for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Friday morning looks wet with scattered downpours, high humidity and cloudy skies. By afternoon things may quiet down a little with showers becoming more isolated in nature. With the clouds and wet weather, temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the 70s. The chance for showers will continue Friday night.

While a shower could linger into Saturday (especially in eastern CT), the latest trend has been to move the rain out faster. This would mean a partly cloudy, warm day with highs in the mid-upper 80s. The humidity will drop as the day progresses leading to a mostly sunny, pleasant Sunday.

Of course, the big solar eclipse is on Monday, and the good news is that it looks like we’ll have abundant sunshine that day! Hopefully any clouds stay away from blocking out the sun at all.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low 80s.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms (more numerous in the morning). Mostly cloudy, very humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm, slowly turning less humid. Chance for a shower early in the morning or late-day. But most should stay dry! High: Mid-upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Near 90.

Tuesday: Warm and turning more humid with the chance for a late-day shower or storm. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

