Report: At least 13 dead in after van strikes crowd of people in Barcelona, police say “most likely terrorist attack”

BARCELONA — Fox News is reporting that at least 13 people are dead after a van plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona. It’s being called “most likely” a terror attack, a Catalan police spokesman told CNN

The incident took place Thursday afternoon near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, which has been sealed off, according to a police spokesman.

Officials said several people have been injured. They were unable to give a motive for the incident.

Catalan police told everyone in the vicinity of Plaça de Catalunya to remain inside.

Reuters reported that local emergency services have requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident. Police told people to avoid the area.

A witness told local media the situation was “very tense” and that all surrounding shops were being evacuated. The witness said at least eight ambulances were at the scene. Emergency services said the area had been cordoned off and all public transportation stopped.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted: “In contact with all administrations. Priority: tend to the injured in Las Ramblas and facilitate the work of security forces.”

The US Consulate in Barcelona posted on Twitter: “We are aware of a reported incident at Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Please avoid the area and monitor local police @mossos for updates.”

This a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.