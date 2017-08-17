Vigil held at Groton church in response to Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON - In response to the events taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia, a vigil was held at the Groton Congregational Church to spread messages of love and peace.

Every person there had a different background but one thing they shared in common was the urge to end hatred.

"Hate is just overcoming a lot of things," said Courtney Dumais-Myers, a congregant with the church.

Dumais-Myers said she is 22-years old and is bisexual. She said that her sexuality has taught her a lot about acceptance and love.

"Regardless of who you are, where you come from, wherever you are on your own journey throughout your life, you have people who care about you," added Dumais-Myers.

Rabbi Marc addressed the crowd and said communities should not practice hate or anger but to embrace love and acceptance.

"It's been tragic. I feel like we really need to instead of looking at pointing fingered at each other and saying who's to blame, we really need to just say enough is enough," said Dumas-Myers.

Elizabeth Chappell was one of many people who attended the vigil.

"The message of hatred is being broadcast across the news louder and louder," said Chappell of Ledyard.

After the prayer service, people shuffled outside for the vigil where they lit one candle at a time as they tried to make sense of the events in Charlottesville.

"I don't even know how to put into words," said Chappell.