DEEP: 4 state swimming areas closed

HARTFORD – Four state swimming areas are closed due to water quality concern, according to Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The swim areas at Indian Wells State Park in Shelton, Lake Waramaug in Kent, and Silver Sands State Park in Milford are all closed due to bacteria levels. DEEP officials say the water will be retested early next week.

The swim area at Kettletown State Park in Southbury is also closed due to the presence of blue-green algae blooms. DEEP says the swim area will remained closed until the condition subsides.

Luckily, your warm and sunny weekend can be spent at any of Connecticut’s 19 other state park swimming areas!