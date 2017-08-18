× Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner accepts new medical marijuana conditions

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection today accepted added conditions for the use of medical marijuana.

The DCP said they’ve accepted the new conditions, only available to patents over the age of 18, from the Board of Physicians.

Back in June, the Board of Physicians met and recommended that 3 conditions be added. Today, two of those conditions were asked to be replaced. In their place, there would be different conditions that would allow physicians to treat medical marijuana patients more effectively and avoid redundancy.

During the meeting in June, DCP and the Board approved of the following:

Hydrocephalus with Intractable Headache

Intractable Migraines

Trigeminal Neuralgia

— to treat with medical marijuana.

Today, the Board suggested the following changes:

Remove “Intractable Migraines” and add “Intractable Headache Syndromes”

Remove “Trigeminal Neuralgia” and add “Neuropathic Facial Pain”

DCP says after they create a draft to add the conditions, there will be an additional public hearing and comment period.

The regulation will then be reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General, and then will need approval by the Regulation Review Committee of the General Assembly.

Those who wish to petition the Board of Physicians may visit DCP’s website here for the process, and any questions can be directed via email to dcp.mmp@ct.gov.

There are currently 19,124 medical marijuana patients, and 724 certifying physicians registered with the state’s program. Today, there are 22 conditions that qualify adult patients for medical marijuana, and 6 conditions that qualify patients under 18.

As a result of Board of Physicians public hearings this year, DCP will be adding 7 new conditions to the state’s medical marijuana regulations. If those conditions are all approved through the regulatory process, there will be 29 conditions that qualify adults, and 7 that qualify patients under 18.