In Guilford, there’s strong and there’s #Nickstrong

GUILFORD -- The communities of Guilford, East Haven, and Branford are rallying around Nick Vessicchio, a 16 year old East Haven High Student who was badly injured last month while simply mowing his lawn.

It's being called a freak accident, Vessicchio was crushed when a 30-foot tall tree crashed down, crushing him underneath. Nick has been in the intensive care unit at Yale-New Haven since the accident on July 27th.

The Teach Hairdressing Academy has stepped in to help, on Friday the salon held a cut-a-thon which brought in friends and family from all over the area. "The outpouring of support has just been wonderful," said Regina Criscuolo, a close family friend whose husband is a co-owner of the Teach Hairdressing Academy. Criscuolo said popular #Nickstrong T-shirts are flying off their shelves -- a ten dollar purchase that makes a million dollar statement for the Vessicchio family. "Everyone is Nickstrong and we're sending our love and prayers," she added.

Michael Vessicchio, Nick's older brother, said being "Nickstrong" includes friends and family adding their support. "He's definitely a strong kid," Michael said, "and the whole community is here to add to that strength." Michael noted that there is no timetable for his brother's recovery but that "it's baby steps and he's going to get there." Rob Manghnani, Nick's cousin, added "being Nickstrong is what Nick is doing everyday his strength is helping him endure this tragedy."

The family has a go-fund-me page set up You can visit the GoFundMe page here.

Inquiries about #Nickstrong T-shirts call Regina Crisculo at 203-215-5214

