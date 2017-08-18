× Man arrested for attempted ATM theft in Torrington

TORRINGTON – Police said they arrested a man after he attempted to rob a Webster Bank ATM in Torrington.

The Torrington police responded to an alarm at 50 Litchfield Street, Webster Bank ATM on Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a broken window on the building. Further investigation revealed the suspect was still inside actively trying to access the ATM machine.

Police arrested Emmanuel Lorenzo, 30, of Waterbury, and charged him with burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, and attempt to commit larceny.

Police said they further learned that Lorenzo had attempted to cut a hole in the roof of the building to gain access, but when that proved unsuccessful, he broke the window for entry.

Lorenzo was held on a $25,000 bond and appeared in court today.