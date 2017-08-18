New Fairfield man, on the brink of deportation, breathes a sigh of relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The New Fairfield man set to be deported Thursday, but was granted an emergency stay spoke publicly Friday.

Joel Colindres and his wife, Samantha, said they are now breathing a sigh of relief, after what they say has been an exhaustive and emotional month. Joel was notified he was to return to Guatemala last month, but was granted the emergency stay just moments before boarding a place Thursday afternoon.

“I think it’s a miracle, you know God is with us and the support from everybody here in the country and out of the country is amazing and we are so thankful and grateful,” Joel said with his wife by his side.

The two also stated they know this stay may only be a temporary relief and that they have a long road ahead.

Samantha, who was born a U.S. citizen, and Joel have been married seven years. The two said they have been working to get Joel legal citizenship their entire marriage.

Joel, a now father of two, entered the United States illegally 13 years ago. He then turned himself in to authorities in Texas where he crossed the border. He later moved to the northeast, where a missed piece of mail lead to a missed court date, ultimately leading to an order of removal.

Joel’s lawyers said at Friday’s news conference that the process to become a legal citizen becomes far more complicated when an order for removal is already in place.

“To all the people that think I’m a criminal because I crossed the border, I don’t think that they know how hard it is to be trying for better dreams,” Joel said, adding he’s done his best over the years to do right by the system.

“Do the right thing, don’t hide, I never hide, so I say I do the right thing. I pay my taxes, I have no criminal records,” he added.

Joel has been granted stays over the years but this latest pass to remain in the U.S. is allowing the couple to have more time, which they said is what they needed the most.

“We have some motions going on right now that we just hope will get pushed through, because if one of them does it could lead to him having permanent residency and eventually citizenship,” Samantha explained.

The couple’s hope is now stronger than ever, they said, as they talked about their goal to later on be a support and voice for others in their shoes.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else. It destroys your heart completely. It’s like someone is ripping your heart out of your chest for no reason.”

Joel’s lawyers explained the emergency stay means it will allow the courts time to thoroughly review his case, but there is no specific timeline given to the family as to how long that may take.

